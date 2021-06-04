Emergency food bank support from National Guard will end next month

A Joint Task Force member gives a safety brief to fellow members during Operation Steady Resolve in Springfield, Ohio, August 5, 2020. Credit: Sfc. Thomas Vega, 371st Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency support for Ohio food banks and warehouses from the Ohio National Guard and State Defense Force will end July 2.

The Ohio Adjutant General Department will work with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, 14 food banks and regional warehouses statewide to train volunteers and staff members in COVID-19 mitigation until July 2.

“Over the past 15 months, our Ohio National Guard members have stepped up in many

different ways, and I am extremely grateful for their service and dedication. Their work to help distribute more than 56 million pounds of food at Ohio food banks was crucial to ensuring that those who needed food during the pandemic didn’t go hungry,” ,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

Ohio adjutant general Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. said the transition will allow guard and defense force members to return to their lives and military training.

Harris’s department will continue to collaborate with other state agencies in administering vaccines and processing pandemic-related unemployment claims.