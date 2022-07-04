STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the few times a year we are able to have some fun with fireworks.

However, safety must be at the forefront.

Emergency doctors and EMS crews say they are usually pretty busy around the fourth. They treat injuries from minor burns, to people losing limbs. To avoid getting hurt, it starts with common sense.

Make sure you’re in an open space and have water available to extinguish any flames. Kids should be supervised at all times. One doctor with the Cleveland Clinic says you have to be mindful that injuries can happen to anyone.

“Most of us, human beings tend to think this won’t happen to me. This won’t happen to me because I am so careful and I know what I am doing. this just happens to other people and that’s a problem. it can happen to any one of us,” Dr. Pura Grover of the Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to kids, Dr. Grover says sparklers can be safe since they don’t explode.

“Make sure you’re paying attention. You know, obviously, unfortunately, alcohol and fire and fire does not do well together. so I know that, you know, this is a holiday that people will be drinking. But make sure that you’re paying attention too,” said New Waterford EMS Chief Jaime Jones.

But, if you want to avoid most of the risk all together, there are still fireworks events happening tonight throughout the valley. You can find a complete list of parades and fireworks happening today by clicking here.