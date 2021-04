Several crews from Sharon and the surrounding area responded

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Several emergency crews converged in downtown Sharon Thursday.

A fire broke out just after 5 p.m. in the basement of the Emerald Tablet on E. State Street.

The fire has been put out.

The area of E. State Street and Shenango Avenue in front of River Walk Place was blocked off as crews worked to control the fire.