Emergency crews called to McKelvey Lake in search of missing jet skier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to McKelvey Lake in Youngstown Thursday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the lake near the Oak Street Extension around 8:30 p.m. to search for a jet skier.

We’re told a 28-year-old man was jet-skiing when he fell off into the water. Officials said he was not wearing a lifejacket.

The man was not found Thursday night, so a Mahoning County dive team will be out Friday morning to continue the search.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.

