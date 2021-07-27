Mercer Co. Coroner identifies victim in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County coroner was called to the scene of a fatal crash in Pymatuning Township.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday along Colt Road, near Route 18. Colt Road is still closed as of 6 p.m., but the scene has been cleared.

A vehicle rolled over and caught fire. Officials say only one person was inside the vehicle.

At this point, the coroner has confirmed one fatality, a man. Later in the evening, the coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Gerald Anthony Splitstone II of Pymatuning Twp.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy and various tests, including toxicology, according to the coroner. It is unclear if the crash, the fire or something else killed him.

According to the Pymatuning Telephone Company, they had to cut some of their services in case any trees fall on the line, so people on Colt Road may lose telephone or internet services.