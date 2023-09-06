WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney representing a woman serving 180 days in the Trumbull County Jail for embezzling money from her former employer withdrew a motion for early release.

The court granted Attorney Robert Koker’s motion to withdraw Wednesday.

Koker originally filed the motion asking that Tracey Obermiyer be let out of jail early on August 11. Koker had pointed to Obermiyer’s worsening health issues.

Obermiyer has been in jail since May 8. She was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days in the facility.

Obermiyer pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, attempted identity fraud, and forgery back in November 2022.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began in June 2019 after Obermiyer’s sister and owner of Village Green Veterinary Service reported inconsistencies in payroll, taxes, and bank accounts.