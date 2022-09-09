BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Emergency Management office will be leading teams through Boardman to assess storm and flood damage there.

Township Administrator Jason Lorre said the assessments will be done over several days as they look at the storm damage from Sept. 4.

The teams will be knocking on doors and may contact people by phone, Lorre said.

EMA Director Andy Frost said the assessments will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

The township has been working with the EMA office in order to apply for state and federal assistance for residents impacted by the storm.

The NWS confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Boardman and the township saw heavy rains that flooded homes and destroyed belongings and property.