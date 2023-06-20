ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man charged in a child pornography case out of Ellwood City has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

David Bates, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production and production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, Bates and “another person” enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of visual depictions.

Tamara Kreitzer, of New Castle, was charged along with Bates.

The crime happened between July 2020 and October 2020, according to investigators.

Sentencing for Bates is set for October 3.

Kreitzer pleaded guilty in March to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. Her sentencing is also scheduled for October 3.