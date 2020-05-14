Ellwood City library to receive part of $288K literacy grant from Dollar General

Pennsylvania is getting over a quarter of a million dollars to help with literacy programs across the state

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania is getting over a quarter of a million dollars to help with literacy programs across the state.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday the award of approximately $288,000 to help with summer reading programs, helping adults learn to read and prepare for high school equivalency exams, and helping individuals learn English, among other programs.

Locally, Lawrence County will receive $3,000 to support the Ellwood City Area Public Library.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts

to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.