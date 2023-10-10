YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Elkton man who pleaded to drug charges in federal court was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in prison.

Scott Francis, 48, received a sentence of 87 months in federal prison from U.S. Judge James S. Gwin in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in May to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, using and maintaining a drug premises and possession of firearms by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Francis is accused of using a house on state Route 154 to sell methamphetamine between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12, 2022, according to the indictment in the case.

He is also accused of trying to sell 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2022, and also of having a .22-caliber pistol and .22-caliber rifle on Aug. 12, 2022, despite a 2015 conviction for domestic violence in East Liverpool Municipal Court.

Francis was indicted Feb. 23 by a federal grand jury and was arrested March 3. He has been in federal custody since then.

Judge Gwin denied in March a motion by Francis’ lawyer asking that he be released from federal custody so he could receive medical treatment.