WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Library will be closed this Friday and Saturday.

The closure is due to an electrical issue.

The library is located at 444 Mahoning Ave. NW. Other Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations will be open during their usual hours.

As previously planned, the Warren Library will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 28, for at least six weeks. Work is being done on the next phase of the library building project.