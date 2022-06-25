CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Several electrical apprentices donating their time Saturday to help with improvements at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

Close to 15 apprentices with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 573 replaced electrical wiring.

They wired the new milkshake barn, and also mounted nine new fans the sale barn, with hopes it would keep it cool during auction.

The supplies were donated by electrical company Graybar.

Journeyman wireman Nathan Sharebourne said it’s another way they’re able to give back to the community.

“For a lot of us here we were ex-4-H kids so I think almost half of us were in a 4-H program at one point in time, so I think it’s really nice to give back to 4-H,” Sharebourne said.

He said the work gave the apprentices some more experience they may not necessarily see on the job.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.