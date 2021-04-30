Election officials deliver message for voters in Trumbull County

If you're eligible to vote, there's still time to cast your ballot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBNF) – Election Officials in Trumbull County are expecting a low turnout for Tuesday’s election.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose said 48,779 people, or one-third of the county’s registered voters, are eligible to cast their ballots for the May 4th election.

So far, only about 1% of those eligible voters have voted. Penrose says they’re only expecting voter turnout to be between 12% and 13%, which is low even for this type of election. She says taking part in these elections is just as important as voting during a presidential year.

“These are the people that decide your everyday life, your councilman, you tax levies, the people that fix your roads, the people that take care of your fire and police departments. They’re the people that affect you every day,” Penrose said.

If you’re eligible to vote, there’s still time to cast your ballot. You can do so over the weekend and Monday at the Board of Elections, or at the polls Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.