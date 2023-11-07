(WKBN) – Voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania will decide several issues and races on Tuesday.

What time do polls open in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

How can you see if you’re registered to vote or look up your voter registration?

If you are voting, your registration should have been updated or submitted already. You can see if you’re registered on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website and the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Where do you vote?

You can find your polling location online in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What do you need to bring to vote?

You must bring a valid form of ID to the polls in Ohio. In Pennsylvania, if you have voted at your polling location before, you do not need to bring an ID to vote. Only voters who are voting for the first time in their election district need to show ID in Pennsylvania.

FORMS OF ID IN OHIO:

Ohio driver’s license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

FORMS OF ID IN PENNSYLVANIA:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

A non-photo identification that includes the voter’s name and address is also acceptable.

A non-photo identification that includes the voter’s name and address is also acceptable. Forms of non-photo identification include: Voter registration card issued by the County Voter Registration Office

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Non-photo ID issued by any agency of the Commonwealth or U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Paycheck

Government check

What is on the ballot in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

In Ohio, voters will be deciding on two big statewide issues. Issue 1 has to do with abortion. A yes vote makes abortion more accessible, while a no vote makes it less accessible. Supporters say the issue preserves a woman’s reproductive rights. Governor Mike DeWine says Issue 1 is too broad.

Issue 2 is also on the ballot in Ohio. It would legalize recreational marijuana. If approved, it would legalize the use and cultivation of marijuana for adults 21 years and older across Ohio. It would also create an agency to regulate the industry and help set up addiction services as well as establish a new sales tax on cannabis products.

Pennsylvania does not have any statewide issues on the ballot.

Locally, there are mayoral races, police and fire levies, judgeships and council races on the ballot. You can find more information on local candidates at www.vote411.org. The League of Women Voters collected the information. You can also find WKBN’s past election coverage here.

While this is not a presidential election cycle, voter turnout is expected to be brisk.