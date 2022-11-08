WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The race for Ohio’s 64th District includes two political newcomers.

Democrat Vince Peterson, II faces Republican Nick Santucci.

They’re running to fill the seat currently held by Democratic Representative Mike O’Brien. O’Brien couldn’t seek re-election for state representative due to term limits.

It’s a relatively young race — both men are in their 30s and are graduates of Howland High School.

Peterson previously worked for NEOCAP and as a parole officer before becoming Congressman Tim Ryan’s field representative and constituent liaison. He said the biggest issues that face the district are education, economic development and infrastructure.

“We have to address those issues so we can continue to look like a viable place for business to come because I want places to land in Lordstown, but I want some in Warren, I want some in Girard, I want some in Niles, so we have to build really as a Valley in improving our infrastructure,” he told WKBN earlier this month.

Santucci currently works for VAZA consulting but previously served as the director of Government and Public Affairs at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber. He believes that the district’s challenges are crime and inflation.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do in the state of Ohio to soften the inflation situation, number one, so we can cut taxes to help give folks more money in their pockets. The second thing we can do is start drilling in Ohio for oil and gas,” he said earlier this month.

The seat has been held predominantly by Democrats for decades, but Santucci told WKBN last year that it’s ripe for a Republican win.

The 64th House District includes Warren, Niles, Howland, Vienna, McDonald, Girard, Liberty and Hubbard.

