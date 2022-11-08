WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are running for the Trumbull County Commissioners’ seat that will be left vacant by Frank Fuda’s retirement at the end of the year.

Voters will choose between Democrat Mike O’Brien and Republican Denny Malloy.

O’Brien currently represents the 64th District at the State House. He previously served as a Warren City council member, county commissioner and Warren mayor.

He told WKBN in October that he wants to bring cooperation and his experience back to the commissioners’ office.

“I’ve been able to work with mayors, trustees, council members, port authorities, planning commissions, Chamber of Commerce, and I’ve been successful at that, and I wish to bring those talents back to the county commissioner’s office that are sorely needed,” he said.

Work between current commissioners hasn’t exactly been amicable lately, with frequent disputes between Commissioner Niki Frenchko, who was elected in 2020, and Commissioners Fuda and Mauro Cantalamessa. In August, Frenchko told WKBN that she tricked the two into signing resignation agreements, alleging that they don’t read what they sign.

Malloy is a former game warden and works with a wildlife preservation organization called Whitetails Unlimited. The former Democrat-turned-Republican believes that the county needs change and improvements in order to advance.

“There are some basic necessities in this county we don’t have — sewer and water in the northern two-thirds of the county that should be taken care of. That’s something that should have been done long ago,” Mallory said in October. “We have parts of the county where there’s no cell phone reception. That needs to be handled immediately.”

