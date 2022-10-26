WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will decide who will take over as county auditor after longtime Auditor Adrian Biviano announced he’d be retiring at the end of his current term.

Democrat Tod Latell and Republican Martha Yoder are both vying for the position. It will be the first time that someone new will be leading the office since 2006, when Biviano was first appointed to the position.

Latell is the current county recorder and previously worked as a banker and financial investment representative.

“The auditor’s office is an important position. It deals with taxpayers’ dollars. We need to make sure that we have somebody that can come in there and continue that success. Financial integrity is important. I feel that I’m the best person to continue that,” he said.

Yoder previously served on the county’s Transit Board and as a Farmington Township trustee. She also owns her own business, Yoder Supported Living Services.

“It’s more of a public administration job, so it’s important to understand the functions of the auditor’s office, the accounting part of it, but you don’t need to be a CPA, but you need to know how to run things. I’ve done that for 28 years,” she said.

Both Latell and Yoder have different ideas on the direction that they’d like the Auditor’s Office to take in the future.

As far as improvements to the office go, Latell said he would like to hear from the community about what they would like to see.

“We always want to make sure we maintain and continue to maintain and continue looking at ways to get information out that the public wants access to, with better technology and then customer service,” he said.

Yoder said her three main goals are to improve accessibility, transparency and fiscal responsibility.

“I won’t be maintaining the status quo. Good enough isn’t good enough, and even if we had the best auditors in the state, there’s always room for improvement,” she said.