YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Bill Johnson and Democrat Louis Lyras are vying to represent voters in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.
Johnson, who lives and Marietta, served in the Air Force before he was a congressman. He’s held the seat since 2011.
Lyras is from Campbell and runs a bridge-painting company.
While both agree inflation is hurting Ohioans, they are apart on some other issues.
Lyras says he wants to bring clean energy jobs to Ohio, promoting things like the battery plant and hydrogen and solar energy sources, but Johnson is unconvinced that this is something the public wants. He said there is a rush to go green, depending on solar and wind and weather-dependent sources, and he said that is not working.
Ohi’s 6th Congressional District is made up of 18 counties in eastern and southeastern Ohio. The district runs along the Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky borders. The 13 full counties include:
- Columbiana County
- Belmont County
- Carroll County
- Gallia County
- Guernsey County
- Harrison County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence County
- Meigs County
- Monroe County
- Noble County
- Washington County
The district also includes portions of the following counties:
- Mahoning County
- Athens County
- Muskingum County
- Scioto County
- Tuscarawas County
