YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Bill Johnson and Democrat Louis Lyras are vying to represent voters in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

Johnson, who lives and Marietta, served in the Air Force before he was a congressman. He’s held the seat since 2011.

Lyras is from Campbell and runs a bridge-painting company.

While both agree inflation is hurting Ohioans, they are apart on some other issues.

Lyras says he wants to bring clean energy jobs to Ohio, promoting things like the battery plant and hydrogen and solar energy sources, but Johnson is unconvinced that this is something the public wants. He said there is a rush to go green, depending on solar and wind and weather-dependent sources, and he said that is not working.

Ohi’s 6th Congressional District is made up of 18 counties in eastern and southeastern Ohio. The district runs along the Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky borders. The 13 full counties include:

Columbiana County

Belmont County

Carroll County

Gallia County

Guernsey County

Harrison County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Lawrence County

Meigs County

Monroe County

Noble County

Washington County

The district also includes portions of the following counties:

Mahoning County

Athens County

Muskingum County

Scioto County

Tuscarawas County

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.