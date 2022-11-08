(WKBN) – Republican Michele Brooks and Democrat Rianna Czech are in a race to represent the voters in the 50th District in Pennsylvania.

Brooks is the incumbent. She serves as chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice-chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Before being elected to the Pennsylvania Senate, she served eight years in the House of Representatives, was a Mercer County Commissioner and a Jamestown Borough Council member.

Czech is a National Guard veteran and has a BA in political science. She works in retail and as an automotive technician.

Czech puts disparity in educational opportunities as a priority and the need for a “liveable wage,” according to her campaign website.

