(WKBN) – The two candidates running for Ohio’s 58th District House seat both have experience in politics.

Incumbent Al Cutrona is looking to win re-election and his Democrat challenger Bruce Neff is a Canfield City Councilman.

Cutrona is riding on his experience in office, telling 27 First News in October that he has passed more bills in the House than any other legislator.

“Whether Republican or Democrat, whether freshman or senior, I’ve been able to bring more dollars to the Valley than we’ve seen in over four decades,” he said.

Neff believes his local experience in council and running his own business will help him address issues in Columbus and push legislation that his constituents need. He said that bringing new businesses to the community and focused growth is a priority, according to his campaign website.

