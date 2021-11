JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly woman is dead after she wandered away from a care home in Jefferson Township, according to police.

Joan Washburn, 83, was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near The Lakes at Jefferson.

The facility called police Tuesday morning when she did not show up for breakfast and they could not find her.

The coroner has already ruled Washburn’s death as accidental.

