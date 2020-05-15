EGCC offering free online summer courses

The classes are open to all students in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Jefferson Counties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free summer college.

The courses are all based online. Students can pick from general education courses, criminal justice and business administration, just to name a few.

EGCC is also offering IT certification courses for displaced workers.

There are no requirements to join. You just have to fill out a free application for federal student aid.

The classes are open to all students in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Jefferson Counties.

“Anyone that would like to re-engage with our college or take their first courses with us, or transit students from other universities that are home for the summer,” said Interim President of EGCC Michael Geoghegan.

Students can enroll online. The classes are completely free, there’s no out of pocket cost for students.