(WKBN) – The faculty union at Eastern Gateway Community College has approved votes of no confidence in the college’s board of trustees, in interim President John Crooks and in Associate Vice President of Financial Aid Kurt Pawlak.

In a statement on Wednesday, the faculty union president wrote that the action was a result of the ongoing failures to resolve problems identified by the U.S. Department of Education. The union was registering its anger and frustration at being ignored, and its ideas marginalized during this time of crisis.

Efforts to contact someone in the administration were unsuccessful.

The full statement can be read below.