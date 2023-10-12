BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Mill Creek MetroParks confirm efforts to thin out the deer population have nearly doubled their totals now.

Hunters killed 30 deer on the Metroparks Golf Course north of state Route 224 in Boardman late Wednesday into early Thursday, filling all of the permits approved for the period. Prior to the overnight hunting, 38 deer had been taken over a 10-day period in the southernmost part of the park using bows and arrows.

Neighbors in the area opposed to the hunt took their complaints to Mahoning County Commissioners on Thursday. Beth Shutrump of Boardman expressed her frustration with closed roads.

“They had closed off access to Pinewood, which is a public road,” said Shutrump. “They had closed off access to Pinewood from the residents on Pinewood and they had closed off the access to the Mill Creek Park hike-bike route.”

Another round of rifle hunting will be held in December and January.