YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been one week since the announcement that Congressman Bill Johnson would be the next president of Youngstown State University. There is now some fallout from one of the university’s biggest donors.

Ed Muransky, chairman of the Muransky Companies, has resigned as chair of the Youngstown State University Foundation.

The new chair, Nader Atway, of Canfield, confirmed that Muransky made the announcement at the trustees meeting on Monday, though Atway could not say why Muransky resigned or if it was related to Johnson’s hiring.

Muransky has not returned calls for comment.

It is unclear if Muransky resigned as chair and as a trustee.