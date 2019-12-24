Easy Street Productions offers discounted tickets for performance of “Nunsense”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Easy Street Productions is offering discounted tickets for their upcoming performance of “Nunsense” in March.

The musical comedy follows five nuns as they stage a talent show to raise money to bury their fellow sisters who died from botulism.

Tickets range from $19 to $35 plus handling.

They are offering 15% off with the ticket code “SAVE15” through Jan. 1.

Easy Street Productions will take the Ford Family Recital Hall stage on March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a performance on March 29 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call the DeYor PAC Box Office at 330-744-0264 or visit youngstownsymphony.com.

