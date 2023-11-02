YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big weekend of Broadway and dancing in downtown Youngstown.

Easy Street Productions is presenting “Gotta Dance: A Celebration of Broadway’s Best!” at Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center this weekend.

The event is described as a non-stop energetic salute to Broadway’s most memorable musical moments. Choreographed by Megan Cleland, “Gotta Dance!” features a cast of over 100 singers, dancers, and Little Rascals. Musical director Don Yallech and The Easy Street Little Big Band will perform an exciting score of a multitude of musical genres.

Gotta Dance! will feature pieces from shows like “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” “42nd Street,” and “Cats,” just to name a few.

The show is hosted by Maureen Collins and Todd Hancock, who founded Easy Street. Collins says “Gotta Dance!” is not your usual Easy Street fodder, but is full of familiar names and faces with principal performers including James McClellan, Colleen Chance, MaryJo Maluso, Katy Collins, Candace Campana, Robert Kozar and Brendan Boyle. Also returning from New York City are Easy Street veterans Rosie Jo Neddy and Natalie Kovacs.

“We’ve never really done a show that was mainly focused on dance, but this show is that,” said Collins. “The kids that have come back to dance. All of our great singers. Jimmy McClellan, Mary Jo Maluso, Colleen Chance.”

Both Collins and Hancock believe the timing for a show like this couldn’t be better.

“I think right now, it’s what this town needs,” said Hancock. “I think it’s what anyone needs because if you want to forget about all of the bad things that are happening in the world, come to Powers Auditorium this weekend and enjoy a good old-fashioned musical.”

“Gotta Dance!” is at 7:30 p.m. both Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center, located at 260 West Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.

For more information call (330) 744-4269 and click here to buy tickets. You can also walk up and buy tickets at the door.