Eastwood Mall Macy’s donates clothing to those in need

The donation will be given to local kids who may not be able to afford clothes

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Macy’s at the Eastwood Mall donated clothing to United Way of Trumbull County and the Community Volunteer Council.

The donation included more than 200 children’s and junior’s dresses, as well as young boy’s suits, to local kids who might not be able to afford them.

Those at Macy’s say they are excited to be able to give back and provide communities in need with support.

“They see this as an opportunity to do something that otherwise would be, not necessarily merchandise or out of season merchandise — a lot of prom dresses, things like that. So they said, ‘Let’s do something good with this,’ and I think a lot of people are going to appreciate the effort,” said Joe Bell, communications director for the Eastwood Mall.

Marlene Roberts, executive director of the Community Volunteer Council, noted that many of the 800-plus clients her organization serves are already asking about clothing for their children.