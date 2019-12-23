Eastwood Mall in Niles busy with last-minute holiday shoppers

Many people were trying to complete their holiday shopping in person since the online shipping deadline has passed

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – With just two days until Christmas, shoppers are now working against the clock, heading to stores to pick up any last-minute gifts.

Thousands of people went to the Eastwood Mall on Monday. Some were there to have their kids take a picture with Santa, while others were trying to complete their holiday shopping in person since the online shipping deadline has passed.

For those who haven’t done any shopping yet, there’s still time and you probably aren’t the only one.

“You will get some of those stragglers who haven’t purchased anything for Hanukkah or Christmas or whatever holiday they like to celebrate. We’re gonna see them here way into the night and into tomorrow as well,” said Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell.

If you still have some shopping to do, the Eastwood Mall is open until 11 p.m. Monday and will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.