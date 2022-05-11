NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Local students are getting a sneak peek at jobs available across Mahoning County. It was all part of an Ohio to Work hiring event.

A lot of exciting things happened at the court center in Eastwood Mall. A job fair is taking place. I spoke with students from one local school who say meeting future employers makes them feel excited about their futures.

“I’m completely lost in what I want to do but being here makes me feel more comfortable about my future,” said Chalker student James Stull.

A few local schools sent their junior and senior classes to Eastwood Mall to network with possible future employers.

Job openings and resources were available for manufacturing, technology, and health care industries. Chase Harris is a student and plans to go into trade school to work on airplanes.

“It helps jobs find people who want to work and are actually interested in working,” said Harris.

Many students said this event exposed them to a lot of opportunities that they wouldn’t find elsewhere.

“It’s showing me stuff that I’ve never seen before like companies in my area and like jobs that I never knew existed,” said Stull.

One local teacher said you don’t even need prior experience to find an opportunity.

“A lot of these businesses and industries will train them. They can come in with no experience. They get on-the-job training and can move up the latter,” said Southington business and technology teacher Renee Karr.

Stull said he is grateful that he decided to come to the job fair.

“I didn’t think that I would enjoy it and actually go around and talk to people. But being here I’m actually talking to people and I’m actually figuring stuff out,” said Stull.