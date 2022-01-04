Eastwood Mall hosting vaccine clinics in January

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting Vaccine clinics at the Eastwood Mall

the week of January 3, offering all COVID-19 vaccines.

They will be located in Unit #455, former Lane Bryant space near Center Court, next to Pandora and across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

TCCHD will be there at the following dates and times:

January 4 from 5– 7 p.m.

January 6 from 5– 7 p.m.

January 8 from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

To register for an appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and bring your confirmation email

or text with you to the appointment.

To speed up your check-in process TCCHD is strongly encouraging everyone to visit their website to download, print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form and bring the completed form to your appointment.

If you are receiving your additional or booster dose please be sure to bring your vaccine card with you to your appointment.

Please note that the Pfizer vaccine is eligible for individuals 12 years and older and the Pfizer pediatric

vaccine is for individuals 5–11 years old; with all minors, a parent must be present with them to receive

the vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years and

older.

The list of vaccine providers can be located on Ohio Department of Health website www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.