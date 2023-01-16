NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A championship honor for a local championship team. On Monday, the Eastwood Mall celebrated the Hickory golf team for winning a state championship.

It was the second consecutive title for the Hornets.

The team won its first tournament of the season by 36 strokes and had an average margin of 76 strokes in regional play.

The team appreciated being on stage at the mall to be honored.

“Like, this isn’t extremely local, like, we’re in PA and they’re in Ohio. Just to know that we’re getting recognized for all our hard work, it really means a lot to us,” said golfer Sasha Petrochoko.

“Well, we’re not a high-profile sport to begin with, but the girls did some very high-profile things during the course of the year,” said coach Craig Antush.

The Cafaro Foundation also presented a $10,000 check to Hickory High School as part of the celebration.