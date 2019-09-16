Eastwood Mall celebrates 50 years as a staple in Niles community

The Eastwood Mall opened back in 1969 and is owned by the Cafaro Company

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Eastwood Mall celebrated 50 years with a gala in Niles Sunday evening.

The night was full of entertainment, speakers, tributes and a history of the past five decades of the mall.

Communications director Joe Bell said the mall has been a staple in the community for all of these years and they are excited to celebrate its success.

“It’s very important to the economy in the area, but it’s also part of the community in the area because this is a gathering spot, a place where people have gathered for years and years. For whatever reason, they made it part of their lives,” Bell said.

He said they will continue to change and adapt with the needs of the people in the community and they hope for another 50 great years.