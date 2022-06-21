NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The number of new businesses setting up shop at the Eastwood Mall is growing.

HomeGoods will soon be situated along Mines Road, next to Levin Furniture. That store is planning a summer 2023 opening.

A new Carter’s child apparel store is opening between Burlington and TJMaxx. The opening is planned for Thanksgiving of this year.

New restaurants are also part of the plan. King Cajun Seafood and Bar is getting ready to open in July. It is located near Outback Steakhouse and Steak ‘n Shake. Food offerings are inspired by New Orleans and the Low Country with items such as blackened, Cajun, deep-fried or broiled dinners.

Longhorn Steakhouse will soon take up residency on the old IHOP parcel. The restaurant is expected to open in February 2023.

Other new businesses include: