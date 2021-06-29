Eastgate Regional Council of Governments rolling out broadband study

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will be rolling out its recently completed three-county Broadband Feasibility Study.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eastgate will discuss the process moving forward with Commissioners of Ashtabula, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties, along with numerous other regional partners and stakeholders.

The event will be streamed live on Eastgate’s website and feature an overview of the study by the lead project consultant, Lindsay Miller of Ice Miller Whiteboard.

To view the event and the complete study, go to www.eastgatecog.org/Broadband.

