Eastgate Regional Council of Governments outlines several Valley infrastructure projects

(WKBN) – It’s National Infrastructure Week, so the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments presented different infrastructure initiatives for the Valley on Monday.

Each day of the week, different virtual sessions will be held to discuss things like multimodal safety, environment and climate change, broadband, utilities and smart logistics.

On Monday, multimodal safety was discussed.

Eastgate is currently working on two main projects connected to multimodal safety. There’s the Youngstown SMART2 Network and the Diverging Diamond Interchange Project in Trumbull County. The two projects hit on all four aspects of transportation.

“The four aspects we talked about is by car, transit, on bicycles and by pedestrians walking and running. These four aspects are integral to the future of transportation and we see more and more how active transportation is a part of our lives and being a healthy community,” said Eastgate manager Stephen Zubyk.

If you would like to learn more about the projects Eastgate is working on, or the other topics they will discuss, just head over to their website.