Eastern Gateway to resume classes following threat investigation

Classes were canceled late Tuesday and Wednesday after a threat was received

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown and Steubenville will resume classes Thursday following a threat investigation.

Classes were canceled late Tuesday and Wednesday after a threat was received, but it could not be determined at that time which campus was targeted.

A release issued Wednesday said, “After conversations with local law enforcement, Eastern Gateway Community College will resume normal business operations tomorrow, April 15.”

No other details were released.

