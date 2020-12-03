Eastern Gateway to offer veterinary tech program

The associate degree program will begin in the fall of 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) officials announced Thursday that a new program is being added to their degree and certification offerings.

The Youngstown and Steubenville campuses will now offer a veterinary technician program.

The associate degree program will begin in the fall of 2021, but students interested in applying for the program can begin taking prerequisites in January.

Veterinary technicians provide support to veterinarians in the care of companion, large and exotic animals.

EGCC will partner with Angels for Animals in Canfield, which has a $2.8 million, 13,500 state-of-the-art facility.

Prospective students must have a high school diploma or equivalent, complete 13 hours of prerequisites, complete a minimum of 40 hours of field experience, and pass a background check.

Once accepted, students will graduated in four semesters.

For more information about the program, contact the Eastern Gateway Community College Admissions Department at 330-480-0726, ext. 3141 for the Youngtown campus or 740-264-5591, ext.1500 for the Steubenville campus.