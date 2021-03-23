Eastern Gateway recognized for teaching students about financial literacy

EGCC has received a Compass Award for guiding Ohioans to understand financial decisions better

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College helps students learn about financial literacy, and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague is recognizing organizations that do that across the state.

EGCC has received a Compass Award for guiding Ohioans to understand financial decisions better.

The community college helps students make informed decisions about their degree and career options, plus offers education on creating a resume and interviewing for a job.

“In many cases, what we want to see are real results from these financial literacy programs. When we know students are getting something out of it and they’re able to apply those skills,” said Sprague.

“Our focus is on innovation and flexibility and student success, so I think to be recognized by the treasurer of the state, it’s a great honor,” said Eastern Gateway President Geoghegan.

EGCC was named a Compass Award honoree in January, and Sprague came to town Tuesday to give out the award.