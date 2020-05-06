Eastern Gateway offers free IT certification courses to displaced workers

Students can start taking the courses on May 25

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College is working with Google to offer a free online program for displaced workers interested in information technology.

The community college’s Google IT Support Certificate is recognized by many major employers, including General Electric, UPMC, PNC and Bank of America.

The program is being offered for free to workers impacted by job loss, layoffs, furloughs and income reduction in Eastern Gateway’s service district.

This includes residents in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Jefferson counties.

“This is a great opportunity for residents in our area who are looking to change careers and enter the IT industry,” said Interim President Michael Geoghegan. “Nearly every employer that uses computers has a need for IT support professionals. Eastern Gateway Community College is proud to team up with Google to make this certificate available in our region.”

The online program can be completed within weeks. Students can start taking the classes on May 25 through the end of the year.

They will be learning about troubleshooting, customer service, operating, system administration, automation and security.

To make this happen, Eastern Gateway partnered with Google and Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the American workforce and education.

For more information, contact Eastern Gateway’s workforce office by emailing wco@egcc.edu or calling 740-266-9910.