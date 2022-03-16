YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – Eastern Gateway Community College has a new school and has named it after its benefactors.

The community college is establishing the Christine and Phillip Dennison School of Business and Leadership following a $250,000 from the couple.

The program will launch in the spring semester of 2023.

The Dennisons have had a long career in the Valley and have filled many philanthropic and professional roles.

Christine Dennison served as faculty in the Marketing Department at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration. She also worked for IBM and taught high school during her career. Much of her work has centered on philanthropic causes with UnitedWay, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center, and she was a member of Leadership Youngstown and an Athena nominee.

Phillip Dennison is a CPA for a regional accounting firm and chairman of the board at the Western Reserve Health Foundation. He has also served in several capacities for Youngstown Cityscapes, Committee of Grow Mahoning Valley, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Leadership Youngstown.

Both Dennisons earned their degrees from YSU. They say that community colleges are the “backbone of our communities.”

“Giving back to the college that continues to work tirelessly to enhance our communities is an incredible opportunity for us. It is an honor to be a part of Eastern Gateway’s story and the next generation of business leaders and professionals,” Christine Dennison said.

Phillip Dennison said the business and leadership programs at EGCC succeed because of the students, faculty and leadership.

“We are extremely thankful to be a part of helping students achieve their goals and career aspirations,” he said.