Eastern Gateway names 5th college president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College named its fifth president on Wednesday.

Trustees unanimously voted to name Michael Geoghegan the new president of Eastern Gateway.

Geoghegan took on the dual role of interim president and chief financial officer in January after the board voted to fire former college president Dr. Jimmie Bruce over “inappropriate management practices.”

During that time, Geoghegan has led the community college’s COVID-19 response, hired a vice president of academic affairs, created the Office of Institutional Diversity and led other initiatives.

He joined Eastern Gateway as chief financial officer and treasurer in 2017. He previously worked at Cincinnati State Technical Career Center for seven years, as well as Cincinnati City Schools.

Geoghegan earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati.