Eastern Gateway makes decision on in-class policy for spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at Eastern Gateway Community College announced Friday that students will return to in-person classes for the spring semester.

Most classes have been remote for the fall semester due to the “rising number of COVID-19 cases and the delta variant,” college officials said.

“We heard, very clearly, from our students, staff, and faculty, that they want to be back on campus,” said Eastern Gateway President Michael Geoghegan.

The spring semester begins Jan. 10, 2022.

Geoghegan added that they will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and are taking necessary protocols for the “health and well-being of our campus.”

Masks will be required indoors on campus unless staff or faculty are in their private offices, Geoghegan said.

Additional recommendations could be announced as COVID-19 cases are monitored.