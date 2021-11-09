Eastern Gateway Community College placed on temporary accredited probation

(WKBN) – On Tuesday, officials with Eastern Gateway Community College announced it has been placed on what they’re calling “Accredited – On Probation” status by its regional accreditor.

The Higher Learning Commission made the decision following an extensive mid-cycle review process.

The commission’s concerns centered on assessment, HR record keeping and data collection and analysis.

Officials said leadership turmoil last year led to the scrutiny.

The probation will not impact student financial aid, transfers or awarding of degrees.

EGCC released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, in part, “Eastern Gateway remains accredited, and we will emerge from this situation with improvements that strengthen our college.”