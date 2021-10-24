Eastern Gateway classes to remain online through fall semester

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Classes at Eastern Gateway Community College will remain online for the remainder of the semester.

The college initially planned to resume in-person learning Monday. However, the school issued a statement earlier in October that it will continue its courses online through the remainder of the semester.

The school said it has seen a drop in cases amongst students and staff but are staying online to maintain a level of consistency for the students.

Hands-on courses will remain in-person and social distancing and masks are required.