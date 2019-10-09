Eastern Gateway awarded grant to establish advanced manufacturing training centers

EGCC President Jimmie Bruce said it can help people looking to work in the gas and oil industry

(WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) has received over $835,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to build what will be called the Tri-State Gateway to Growth Training Center.

EGCC has a branch in downtown Youngstown, but the new center will be built in Steubenville, where there’s also a branch.

It will serve a 12 county region in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania including Jefferson, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The grant will be used to teach advanced manufacturing — like welding, machining, electronics and hydraulics — along with logistics and energy industries.

EGCC President Jimmie Bruce said it can help people looking to work in the gas and oil industry.

“Really preparing people for the oil and gas boom that’s coming with cracker plants in Monaca and one down in Belmont County,” he said.

The grant will extend over three years to help train 650 workers and 120 students. It will also improve six businesses.