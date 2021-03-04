Easter-themed fundraiser will benefit Rowan’s Memorial Park

Families can have breakfast or lunch, get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt

(WYTV) – The fundraising for Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park is moving right along but still has a long way to go.

Rowan is the 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Struthers last year in September.

To get even closer to their fundraising goal to build the park, on Saturday, March 20, his family is hosting “Eating with the Easter Bunny.”

Families can have breakfast or lunch, get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt, all socially distanced.

There will be raffles and a drawing to win a swing set for your own backyard, which you can buy tickets for that day.

All money raised will go toward their $500,000 goal to put the park up in Rowan’s name.

For his dad, the support from the community has meant the world.

“The fact that people care, like Leah, she donated this place for us to have this event. I can’t thank her enough. Like I said, it’s all I have and it means the world to me, and God, I can only imagine the smile on his face from seeing what we’re doing and hearing us talk about the park and what we’re gonna put in it,” said David Sweeney.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stone Quarry Banquet Center in Edinburg, Pennsylvania, just over the state line.

The cost is $15 per child and $5 for adults.

For tickets, visit the Rowan’s Memorial Park website.

Another fundraiser is planned for May. Keep an eye out on the website for more information.