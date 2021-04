All the residents were out front watching with bunny ears and balloons as the parade passed

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Easter drive-by parade was held in Struthers Saturday.

It was held for the residents at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.

Around 60 cars showed up to participate, and all the residents were out front watching with bunny ears and balloons as the parade passed.

The Easter Bunny even made a special appearance.