Easter Bunny visits Canfield along with police and fire departments

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Easter Bunny got a little help to socially distance but still visit all the neighborhoods in one Valley city Saturday.

You could hear them coming down the streets.

Canfield Police and Fire departments escorted the Easter Bunny through the streets, sounding their sirens and horns the whole way.

The bunny waved at kids and families watching from their yards and parking lots.

He rode in the back of the police department’s utility terrain vehicle, an ATV that seats more than one person.