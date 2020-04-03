Breaking News
Easter Bunny coming to town — but following social distancing

The bunny will be making stops in Hubbard, Lowellville and Austintown

(WYTV) – The Easter Bunny will be coming to town, and he’s following social-distancing protocols!

Saturday, he’ll be driving around Hubbard and Lowellville with a police escort.

The Easter Bunny will go through Hubbard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can follow along with The Hubbard Eagle on Facebook as he goes live to “tail” the bunny as he travels through the community.

The Easter Bunny will hop on over to Lowellville around 1 p.m.

He’ll visit town on a firetruck.

His path will include Jackson, McGaffney, Water Street, 4th Street, West Wood, Cooper, Walnut and Second Street.

If you want a picture, just flag them down. Treats will also be given out, though precautions are being taken.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the bunny will be escorted by police through Austintown.

Follow Images by Mandy on Facebook to receive live updates on where the bunny hop train is. A live feed will be provided

